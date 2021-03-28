Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens Sells 81,335 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

WEF opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$690.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

