Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

WDC stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

