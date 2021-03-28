Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.