Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,428,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,877,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,654,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.