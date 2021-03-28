Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 62,301 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 62,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2,009.1% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 244,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF opened at $6.48 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

