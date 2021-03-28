Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDN. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

BDN stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

