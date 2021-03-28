Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4,885.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

