Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

