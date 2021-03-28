Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 54,552 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

