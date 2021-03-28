Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.64.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

