Weber Alan W Acquires 4,537 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

