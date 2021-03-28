WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,818,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,241,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NIKE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $132.99. 10,010,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,947. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

