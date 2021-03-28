WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 146,660 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew comprises approximately 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $319,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 526,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

