Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €21.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

ETR:WAC opened at €18.67 ($21.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.12. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a twelve month high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

