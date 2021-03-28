Warburg Research Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €6.41 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.04 and a 200-day moving average of €5.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.