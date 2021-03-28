Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($341.18) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €283.28 ($333.27).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €261.70 ($307.88) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €286.38 and its 200-day moving average is €281.57.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

