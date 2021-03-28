Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000.

NASDAQ:LCAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 52,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,159. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

