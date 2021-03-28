Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $159,000 in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHAQ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.11. 3,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,815. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

