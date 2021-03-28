Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

WMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. 9,551,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

