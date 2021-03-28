Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

RMGBU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 32,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

