Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $2,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $37,636,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $983,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,204,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,799,406 shares of company stock worth $195,699,472.

NARI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.23. 464,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,466. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

