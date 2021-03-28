Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 596,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000. Good Works Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,164,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,776,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

GWAC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 304,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

In other Good Works Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,113,836.

Good Works Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.