Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

COR stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.91. 268,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

