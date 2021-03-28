Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 38.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 84.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 942,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,042. The company has a market cap of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

