Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.50. 3,040,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

