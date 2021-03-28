W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $64.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. 325,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,065. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 289.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

