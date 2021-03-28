VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIHAU. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,000,000.

OTCMKTS VIHAU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

