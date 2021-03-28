Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VDMCY opened at $8.84 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.