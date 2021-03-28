Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of VDMCY opened at $8.84 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
