VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.03 on Friday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.