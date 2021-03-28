VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.03 on Friday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get VNUE alerts:

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.