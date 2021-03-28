Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.24. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 132,613 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

