Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

UFPI stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

