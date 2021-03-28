Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,600 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CR stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

