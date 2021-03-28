Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

NYSE ESTC opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,317 shares of company stock valued at $116,362,529. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

