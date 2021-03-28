Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,200 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.84.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.