Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in nVent Electric by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $28.06 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.