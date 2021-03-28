Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,600 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 467,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Navient Co. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

