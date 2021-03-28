Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

