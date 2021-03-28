Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy.
OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.
Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.