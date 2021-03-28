VIDY 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.87 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $21.31 million and $4.87 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00617764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023039 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

