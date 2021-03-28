Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.