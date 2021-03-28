VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VTEQ stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

