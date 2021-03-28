VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
VTEQ stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
About VeriTeQ
