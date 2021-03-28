Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,189 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Ventas worth $155,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.87 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

