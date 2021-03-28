Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.42 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $281.58 million and $9.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001606 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

