Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.17 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

