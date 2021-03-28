Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 190,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

