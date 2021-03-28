Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

