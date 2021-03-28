Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VYM stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08.

