Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 6.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $228.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,642. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $237.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.