Usio (USIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USIO opened at $6.62 on Friday. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.