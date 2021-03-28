US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $36.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 229.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,188. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.