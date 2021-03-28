Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $240.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.